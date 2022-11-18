Perry Hall High School PTSA’s to host Winter Arts & Crafts Fair Dec. 3

Perry Hall High School PTSA is hosting its annual Winter Arts & Crafts Fair 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Perry Hall High School, 4601 Ebenezer Road in Nottingham. Here are the details provided by the event organizers:

PERRY HALL HIGH SCHOOL PTSA’S WINTER CRAFT FAIR IS EVEN BIGGER THIS YEAR!

[PERRY HALL, MD NOVEMBER 15, 2022]—Find the perfect gift for that hard-to-buy-for person at a good value while also supporting many local sellers and Perry Hall High School PTSA. The PTSA’s much anticipated community fundraiser, its annual Winter Arts & Crafts Fair, takes place Sunday, December 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Perry Hall High School, 4601 Ebenezer Road in Nottingham, and this year, it’s bigger than ever!

The craft fair, now in its 12th year, is a tradition in the Perry Hall community and is well known for its size and the diversity of the things sold by its vendors. With 115 crafters, artists, artisans, and specialty retailers committed already, there is sure to be something for everyone at this year’s craft fair. Items for sale range from handmade jewelry and apparel, to holiday décor including beautiful wreaths and painted gourds that look like snowmen, to painted crab shells and much more! Look for an assortment of candles, body butters and bath products, pet-themed and uniquely-Maryland gifts, prints and paintings, beautiful woodworking, edibles, and other handmade goods. Also, among the vendors will be representatives from specialty retailers Pampered Chef, Tupperware, Norwex, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Posh, Origami Owl, Tastefully Simple, Think Goodness, Zyia Activewear, Color Street and Stampin’ Up!

The PTSA and some student groups also will be among the retailers. PHHS PTSA will be selling holiday ornaments for the Classes of 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, as well as a graduate ornament with the school’s mascot gator on it and another with the gator donning a Santa cap.

“This is an important fundraiser for our organization,” says Perry Hall High School PTSA President Shannon Ruddock. “I encourage the community to start their shopping at the craft fair and support its many sellers.”

There is no cost to attend Perry Hall High School PTSA’s Winter Arts & Crafts Fair. Parking is available on the school lot and along Ebenezer Road.

PHHS PTSA is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization founded in 1969. Proceeds raised from PHHS PTSA fundraising support the organization’s efforts on behalf of the school’s students and staff. For more information about PHHS PTSA, to become a member or learn more about the craft fair, or apply for one of a few remaining vendor slots at the December 4 event, please visit www.phhsptsa.org for details and relevant links.