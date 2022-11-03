Retired Army Deputy Commander Larry Muzzelo joins NMTC Board of Directors

Larry Muzzelo, who recently retired as Deputy to the Commanding General U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, is joining the Northern Maryland Technology Council’s board of directors. Here are the details provided by NMTC:

Army Deputy Commander Joins the NMTC Board of Directors

Havre de Grace, MD, (October 28, 2022) – The NMTC is honored and pleased to have Larry Muzzelo, recently retired Deputy to the Commanding General U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Aberdeen Proving Ground, join the NMTC 14-member board of directors this month.

Larry Muzzelo

Muzzelo oversaw a global organization (C5ISR) of approximately 9,000 personnel providing, integrating, and sustaining world-class hardware, software, and mission command capabilities with an operating budget of $1.8B, for national security.

Muzzelo is highly accomplished academically and holds multiple engineering and leadership degrees from Webster University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Pennsylvania State University.

While Deputy Commander, Muzzelo was honored as the Visionary of the Year at the NMTC 12th Annual Visionary Awards, in April 2022, in part, for leading CECOM and APG tenants providing strong volunteer mentoring experience and internship opportunities for 30-student cohorts.

Several of these students come from underserved areas of Harford County. All now have a chance to complete their 4-year high school diploma and obtain a 2-year associate degree in cyber security or information systems at no cost to the student.

It is visionary and can do community leaders like Larry Muzzelo that continue to help the NMTC serve its community in technology advancement and STEM workforce building.