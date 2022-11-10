Sandra Rich joins Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Board of Directors

Sandra Rich has joined the Harford Mutual Insurance Group‘s Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by Harford Mutual Insurance Group:

Harford Mutual Insurance Group Appoints New Board Member

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group announced Sandra Rich has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Sandra Rich

Rich has over 30 years of experience in C-Suite leadership, complex mergers and acquisitions, real estate and investment transactions, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, and corporate legal. She is the former Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer at Nationwide Insurance and Nationwide Financial, retiring in 2021. Rich previously held roles at international law firm Squire, Sanders & Dempsey and managed her own legal practice. Rich will serve on the Board’s Governance and Risk Committees.

“We are excited and honored to have Sandra join us and look forward to her service for the betterment of our policyholders as we continue to execute our strategies,” said Steven D. Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

Since 2012, Rich has served on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio Board of Directors. She is currently chair of the Board’s Governance Committee. Rich is also the co-founder of the National Association for Diversity in Compliance, which was formed in 2015 to promote and enhance diversity in the compliance profession.

Rich earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from The University of Akron and her Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University College of Law.