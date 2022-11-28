The Highlands School to host open house Dec. 2

The Highlands School is to host an open house from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School to Host an Open House

Bel Air, MD (11/22/22) — The Highlands School, a K-8 private school that educates students with learning differences and achievement gaps, will host an open house Friday, December 2nd from 9-10:30 a.m.

During the open house, prospective families are invited to:

· Meet faculty and ask questions

· Learn about The Highlands School’s unique curriculum

· See students in action in the classroom

· Receive information about admissions

· Learn about The Highlands School’s approach to reading instruction

· Hear about the types of students who succeed at The Highlands School and go off to premier high schools/colleges

· And more

Additionally, those who attend the open house can schedule a free Dyslexia screening at The Highlands School.

The open house is also a great opportunity for families to meet The Highlands School’s newly appointed Head of School Claudia Nachtigal.

“We look forward to welcoming families to experience The Highlands School difference,” said Nachtigal. “At The Highlands School we teach students who learn differently, differently. Our curriculum allows students to learn in ways that work best for them. Our individualized approach to learning has also helped many students who have struggled with post-pandemic achievement gaps.”

The Highlands School’s program is built around individualized and multisensory learning techniques. Students get the individualized attention they need and spend half their day in small groups of (2-4) and the large group setting has a maximum of 12 students.

To register for the open house visit: https://www.highlandsschool.net/open-house-registration/.

About The Highlands School

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited school that specializes in educating students with learning differences and achievement gaps. Founded in 1996, The Highlands School was originally located in Street, Maryland. In 2007, The Highlands School moved to a beautiful 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland that was once home to the Preakness-winning racehorse Deputed Testamony.