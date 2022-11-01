The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raised a record of more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

Elizabeth Wise, President and Chief Executive Officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, is joined by Jay Young, Immediate Past Chair of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, and Orsia Young, Starnight Chair, at the 2022 Starnight Gala, which raised more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet. (Photo By Jim Lockard Photography).

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala Raises More Than $1.2 Million for Cancer LifeNet

Most successful Starnight ever raises funds for Cancer LifeNet, which provides free-of-charge supportive care services to those living with a cancer diagnosis

BEL AIR, Md. – (November 1, 2022) – The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raised a record of more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet, which provides free-of-charge supportive care services to all residents of Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where cancer treatment is received.

Six hundred fifty guests attended the biennial gala, the first in four years, on October 8 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

The funds raised at the event were thanks to generous sponsors, table hosts and gifts made through Fund-A-Need, which provided an opportunity for guests to make a donation at the gala.

The 2022 Starnight theme was “One Team, One Dream” and featured dining and dancing to DJ Kopec and Mood Swings. During a moving video, Chrissy and Paul Muddiman shared their personal journey with the Kaufman Cancer Center and Cancer LifeNet teams. A link to the video may be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUfjdm6BK40.

Gala leadership included Orsia Young, Chair, and Janie Kilby and Jayne Klein, Vice Chairs. Assisting on the committee were Sarah Klein and Rosemary Hajek. Jay Young and Marshall Klein served as Fund-A-Need Facilitators. Presenting Sponsors were Jay and Orsia Young, The Kelly Group and The Deyesu Family.

“Starnight was an amazing evening. Seeing our community come together to support our shared commitment to our health care mission, and particularly to Cancer LifeNet, was incredibly inspiring,” said Elizabeth Wise, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “Our generous donors help us to provide care that is accessible, world-class and quality-driven close to home. Deepest thanks to all who supported Starnight.”

Cancer LifeNet, located at the Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, would not be sustainable without philanthropy. The program, founded in 2006, is funded fully through the generosity of friends and neighbors. Cancer LifeNet’s team of professionals are able to provide free-of-charge resources to care for and support the physical, financial, psychological and emotional aspects of living with a cancer diagnosis. Cancer LifeNet makes a positive impact in the lives of local cancer patients and their loved ones at a time when it is needed most.

“The goal of Starnight has always been to raise enough funds to provide a literal life net of care and support to our cancer patients and their families when they need it most,” said Orsia Young, Starnight Chair. It has been such an honor to be part of a team that made this happen. We are grateful to every volunteer and donor.”

For those who would like to make a donation in support of Starnight and Cancer LifeNet, visit https://www.uchfoundation.org/starnight-gala/.