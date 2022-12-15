Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna to use lumber from last year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree

Lumber milled from last year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree, a Norway Spruce cut from Cecil County, is to be used in Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna homes. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

(Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

Rockefeller Christmas tree’s milled lumber donated to Habitat Susquehanna

Lumber will be used in Habitat homes on Manor Road, Elkton, and Erie Street, Havre de Grace

BEL AIR, MD (Dec. 8, 2022) – Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is pleased to announce our affiliate has received lumber milled from the 2021 Rockefeller Christmas tree. After the holiday season, and every year since 2007, Tishman Speyer, the owner and operator of Rockefeller Center, donates lumber milled from the tree to help a family build their Habitat for Humanity home.

Habitat Susquehanna builds and rehabilitates homes in Cecil and Harford Counties. Last year’s 79-foot Norway Spruce came from Cecil County. It is the first donated Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Maryland.

Our plans are to use the lumber in a “Habi-Tech” house recently built by the students of the Cecil County School of Technology (Manor Road, Elkton), and at the duplex on Erie Street, Havre de Grace.

“We are grateful for the special partnership between Habitat for Humanity International and Tishman Speyer that provided this wonderful opportunity,” said Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director Yvonne Golczewski. “We are especially appreciative of the Cecil County family who lovingly donated their tree, knowing that it would help local families build new lives in their Habitat homes.”