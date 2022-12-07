Harford County Public Library honors employees at annual Staff Day event at Ripken Stadium

Harford County Public Library recently honored more than 50 staff members for various years of service at its Staff Day at Ripken Stadium. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Sherry Fabriziani from the Havre de Grace Library (left) and Deborah Ruth, from the Library’s Administrative Office (center) are congratulated on 30 years of service to Harford County Public Library by Daria Parry, COO, Mary Hastler, CEO, and Charles Ross, senior HR director. (Photo by Megan Miller)

Harford County Public Library Holds Annual Staff Day, Honors More Than 50 Staff Members for Service Anniversaries

Belcamp, Md., December 1, 2022 – “Team HCPL: Reunited” was the theme of Harford County Public Library’s recent staff day. Held October 10 at Ripken Stadium, the day featured a guest speaker, presentation of service and education awards, and more.

More than 50 Library staff members were honored for years of service ranging from two years to 30 years. Among those honored were Sherry Fabriziani and Deborah Ruth for 30 years of service; Kitty Duggan and Michele Sobieski for 25 years; and Rosemary Arms, Melinda Chase, Maurice Coleman, Stacey O’Connor-Whitmore, John Sullivan, Lisa Vadas and Karen Welsh, for 20 years.

The Roenna Fahrney Recognition Award, named in honor of Roenna Fahrney who was library director from 1957-78, honors exceptional performance of staff members who demonstrate outstanding service to the community spirit. Individual Roenna Fahrney Awards were presented at Staff Day to Dianne Dacey from the Aberdeen Library and George Pope from the Havre de Grace Library. The Roenna Fahrney Group Award was presented to Bridget Bloomer from the Abingdon Library, Kaitlin Troch from the Whiteford Library and Julie Parsons from the Bel Air Library. Theresa Stephens from the Bel Air Library was honored with both the Individual and Group Roenna Fahrney Awards.



Among the Staff Day speakers were Jack Graham, general manager of the Aberdeen IronBirds, who spoke to the group on the topic of “5 Guys on Either Side.” Library CEO Mary Hastler shared Library highlights and milestones in her state-of-the-library presentation. An all-staff photo was taken on the baseball field.

“Our Harford County Public Library staff are all stars. They work tirelessly to provide the best possible service to our customers every day,” said Hastler, the Library’s CEO. “It was such a pleasure to celebrate each and every staff member at Staff Day this year.”

Staff Day was chaired by Charles Ross and Julie Parsons. Jennifer Button, Nellie Cassidy, Maurice Coleman, Colleen Hampton, Penny Jindra, Jamie Reilly, Deborah Ruth and Michele Sobieski served on the planning committee.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.