Harford County Public Library’s 2023 Winter Reading Program, You Are What You Read!, continues through March 4

Winter Reading 2023: You Are What You Read!

Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program for adults and high school students focuses on health and wellness

Belcamp, Md., December 22, 2022 — Harford County Public Library’s 2023 Winter Reading Program, You Are What You Read!, takes place now through March 4.

The 2023 Winter Reading Program was created especially for adults and high school students in grades 9-12. Register online at hcplmd.org/winterreading or stop by any Harford County Public Library branch to sign up.

Sponsors of Winter Reading 2023: You Are What You Read! are APGFCU, Harford County Public Library Foundation, Bel Air Friends of HCPL and PK Law.

“We are so pleased to offer a health and wellness theme for this year’s Winter Reading Program,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “You Are What You Read! is more than just books and encourages our customers to maintain a healthy lifestyle by being active in the community. A big thank you to our participating Passport to Wellness partners, and we are grateful for the support of our awesome sponsors.”

To complete the 2023 Winter Reading program, adults should read or listen to at least five books, and high school students should read or listen to at least three books. Once the reading portion of the program is complete, participants will receive a free 2023 collector’s mug (while supplies last).

Also part of the 2023 Winter Reading Program is Passport to Wellness. Participants will receive a passport that encourages them to explore various Harford County businesses. After collecting eight stamps in their passport, they will receive a free 2023 Winter Reading keepsake tote bag (while supplies last). Participating businesses include Beach Bee Yoga in Havre de Grace; Coffee Coffee in Bel Air; Horizon Cinemas in Aberdeen and Fallston; Ice World in Abingdon; Jarrettsville Creamery in Jarrettsville; Love Evolution Studio in Bel Air and Tea by Two in Bel Air. In addition, participants can also receive passport stamps by registering for Winter Reading; picking up a Passport to Wellness; attending a Winter Reading program at a local library; visiting a Harford County Public Library other than their home library; and earning and picking up a Winter Reading Mug.

There are a variety of activities being held during the Winter Reading Program including a Get Up and Go series that includes Zumba, walking and yoga; healthy recipe swaps; a mini-art show exhibition at the Havre de Grace and Norrisville libraries; freestyle painting; Dance Battle Gaming; Dungeons & Dragons; book discussions at library branches and much more.

In addition, Harford County Public Library is partnering with University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on two programs that focus on diabetes prevention and self-management. For a complete listing of events, visit HCPLonline.org.

Participants can also log a variety of activities to enter to win one of 10 Harford County Public Library swag bags. Activities include attending Library programs and events, participating in social media postings and using digital materials in addition to supporting the local business community by logging activities such as dining out, ordering take out, shopping and visiting entertainment venues in the community. For more information, visit hcplmd.org/winterreading.

