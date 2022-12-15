

Bryce Harrison, a wealth management associate at Harford Financial Group, has received the Certified Financial Planner™ certification. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Harford Financial Group’s Bryce Harrison Receives Certified Financial Planner™ Certification

Bel Air, Md., December 14, 2022 – Bryce Harrison, a wealth management associate at Harford Financial Group, has received the Certified Financial Planner™ certification.

Bryce Harrison

(Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

The Certified Financial Planner™ certification is the standard of excellence in financial planning. It is given to professionals who meet rigorous education, training and ethical standards. Recipients are committed to serving their clients’ best interests to prepare them for a more secure future.

Harrison, who holds a degree in accounting from Towson University, joined Harford Financial Group as an intern in 2017 and accepted a full-time position upon graduation. In addition to passing the Certified Financial Planner™ exam, he has also passed the Series 7 and Series 66 exams.

“All of us at Harford Financial Group are so proud of Bryce for receiving the Certified Financial Planner™ certification. Receiving the certification is the culmination of three years of hard work and includes passing a comprehensive exam on investments, retirement planning, estate planning, taxes and insurance, the pillars of financial planning,” said Adam Freeland, CFP(R), president of Harford Financial Group. “Bryce is a valuable member of our team, who provide Life Centered Financial Planning to our clients to help them achieve their goals by providing advice that is aligned not only with their needs but how they want to live their lives now and in the future.”

Getting to know his clients is one of Harrison’s favorite parts of working for Harford Financial Group. He also enjoys studying investment strategies and continuously educates himself on the ever-changing financial industry.

When he isn’t in the office, Harrison enjoys fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, attending cookouts with family and friends and going to Orioles games.

The advisors at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.