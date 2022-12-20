John Denver Musical Tribute starring Ted Vigil comes to the Amoss Center Jan. 13

Singer, songwriter and tribute artist Ted Vigil is to perform his John Denver Musical Tribute 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Amoss Center in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by Harford Community College:

John Denver Musical Tribute Starring Ted Vigil at the Amoss Center

The John Denver Musical Tribute Starring Ted Vigil will take place on Friday, January 13, at 7 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air.

The legendary John Denver evokes memories of an era in music that was both inspiring and influential. He recorded nearly 300 songs, 200 of which he composed. A truly gifted songwriter/performer with 12 gold and four platinum albums, he was also awarded an Emmy and two Grammys. Ted Vigil is honored to once again bring the great compositions and hits of John Denver to audiences across America.

Born in Seattle, Ted is a singer, songwriter and a tribute artist. He has performed since the age of 10 throughout school in concert, symphonic and jazz bands developing his talents as a drummer and singer.



In 2006 he went on to Laughlin, NV to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, and took first place. He then went on to win Komo TV4’s NW Afternoon Celebrity Look Alike contest, and has played twice for John Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Aspen, CO. Ted also performed with the late Steve Wiesberg, John Denver’s lead guitar player from 2010 to 2014.

Ted now performs internationally for all kinds of venues and events. He has wowed the crowd, selling out theaters all over the US. The most frequently heard comments after a show are “I can’t believe how much he looks and sounds like John Denver! It really took us back!”

Reserved seating starts at $20. To purchase tickets, click here. Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211 two weeks in advance.

This performance is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council.