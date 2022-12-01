Maryland Center for the Arts names four new directors to its Board of Trustees

Maryland Center for the Arts has appointed several new directors to their Board of Trustees for 2023. For more information on the board members, visit https://www.mdcenterforthearts.org/board-of-trustees.html. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Maryland Center for the Arts Announces Four New Directors to Serve on Board of Trustees

BEL AIR, MD – November 30, 2022 – The Maryland Center for the Arts (MDCFA) recently announced four new directors have been appointed to the arts organization’s Board of Trustees. Joining the board in 2023 is:

Jon Bellantoni, MD

Dr. Jon Bellantoni returned to his hometown of Havre de Grace in 1988 to join the Ob-Gyn practice of his father, Dr. Leopold Bellantoni, and Dr. John Carriere. Under his leadership, Susquehanna Ob-Gyn has delivered over 25,000 future artists, dancers and singers to the mothers of northeastern Maryland. Jon is a graduate of Harford Day School and John Carroll, and he attended college at Yale University and medical school at Johns Hopkins. He has since served on the Boards of the John Carroll School, the Maryland Conservatory of Music, Birthright, and the Society of Italian American Businessmen. Jon and his wife, Michele, have made Bel Air their home for 35 years where they raised three daughters to love the performing arts. Michele and Jon are also 2011 Dancing for the Arts Celebrity Dancer alums.

A Harford County native herself, Terri is “very passionate about the arts” and has daughters Ashley and Shannon who are musicians and visual artists, including drawing and photography. She has been an active volunteer for many community organizations, serving with MDCFA for several years, including as a “Celebrity Dancer” in the 2020 Dancing for the Arts Gala. In Banking for about 13 years, Terri has been Branch Manager AVP, for First National Bank, Abingdon, for the past six years.

Amy is a Harford County native whose expertise and local roots have led to a successful career as a Coldwell Banker Realty real estate agent serving Bel Air and beyond. She enjoys being an advocate for families, guiding homebuyers through the process and showing all that Harford County has to offer. Amy is a 2019 Dancing for the Arts alum.

Katherine is a lifelong resident of Darlington. She has served on multiple boards and volunteered with community organizations, including the Harford County Library Foundation. Katherine is a longtime supporter of the arts, and was a celebrity dancer at the MDCFA’s Dancing for the Arts Gala in 2022 where she received the 1st Place Judges’ Choice award and the 2nd Place Top Fundraiser award. As a former teacher, she looks forward to being more involved with arts programming and opportunities for young people in Harford County and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have Terri, Amy, Katherine, and Dr. Jon join us on the Board of Trustees,” said Carolyn Wilson Evans, Esq., President of the Board of Trustees at the Maryland Center for the Arts. “Having a group of dedicated community leaders and business professionals join us will only help to grow the arts right here in Harford County, and strengthen MDCFA’s mission. I look forward to the new ideas, energy and expertise these Directors will bring.”

Learn more about the team at MDCFA, as well as upcoming events and fundraisers by visiting www.mdcfa.org.