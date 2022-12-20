The Phil Collins Experience to perform at APGFCU Arena Jan. 25

Phil Collins tribute act featuring Terry Adams Jr. and his 12-piece band is to perform “The Phil Collins Experience” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. Here are the details provided by the college:

The Phil Collins Experience Coming to the APGFCU Arena at HCC

Get your tickets now! The Phil Collins Experience is coming to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 PM.

The Phil Collins Experience has been wowing audiences at festivals, theaters, and private events nationwide. Immerse yourself in the world of Phil Collins and Genesis with their greatest hits like Sussudio, In the Air Tonight, That’s All, Invisible Touch, Abacab, and many more.

Their British-born and raised frontman will make you forget that he’s not Phil. Terry Adams Jr. brings the look, the sound, the emotion, and the energy for the true feel of Phil Collins. The performance is backed by his world-class 12-piece band complete with sensational brass section and backup singers. Terry Adams Jr. is a world-class drummer who plays the drums left-handed, just like Phil himself. This show is not to be missed!

Reserved seating starts at $25. Purchase tickets here. Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability-related accommodations, call 443-412-2211 two weeks in advance.

This performance is supported by the Harford County Office of Community and Economic Development, the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council.