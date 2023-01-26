Freedom Federal Credit Union has announced the establishment of a foundation for community outreach and financial support. Here are the details provided by the credit union:

FREEDOM FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCES NEW PHILANTHROPIC FOUNDATION

The Freedom to Help Foundation was Established to Further Expand the Credit Union’s Efforts to Support Baltimore and Harford County Communities and Charitable Organizations

Bel Air, MD – Freedom Federal Credit Union announced today it has established The Freedom to Help Foundation to further its commitment to community support and to give back to the people, the organizations, and the communities it serves within Baltimore and Harford Counties.

Going forward, all community outreach and financial support will now flow through the Foundation. The Freedom to Help Foundation will collaborate with organizations and community partners who align with Freedom’s mission and community focus areas. Additionally, all existing financial support, like sponsorships, grants, donations, scholarship programs, to name a few, will be funded and managed as programs of The Freedom to Help Foundation.

“As Freedom has continued to grow, so too has our commitment to the people and organizations that do so much good in our shared communities”, said Mike MacPherson, President and CEO of Freedom Federal Credit Union. Establishing The Freedom to Help Foundation takes our commitment to do good in the community to another level. And it also allows others to share in the good we do. The Foundation creates an opportunity for our business and community partners, members, and employees to take part and join us in our philanthropic initiatives. Together, we can accomplish more, and do more, for those in need”.

The Freedom to Help Foundation has been incorporated as a 501 (c)3 non-profit, separate from the Credit Union, whose mission is to enrich the communities we serve, empower individual success through education, provide resources for health and wellness, and to support our military and their families.

The Foundation is governed by a separate volunteer Board of Directors, functioning independent from the Credit Union. This Board will oversee the review and approval of all financial support considerations on how funds are distributed for community support based on the needs of Baltimore and Harford County communities and their philanthropic organizations.

Additionally, the Credit Union’s Community Outreach Committee, which oversees all volunteer efforts, will now be a part of the Foundation.

“In the last five years, Freedom Federal Credit Union has supported over 80+ organizations annually with over $1.0M of financial support during that time”, said MacPherson. “The Freedom to Help Foundation will allow us to grow that support in ways we could not even dream before”.

The Freedom to Help Foundation will officially launch this month, and there will be more information to share very soon regarding some great initiatives that are planned for 2023.

###

About The Freedom to Help Foundation

The Freedom to Help Foundation supports Freedom Federal Credit Union’s commitment to the people and communities of Baltimore and Harford Counties. Established in January 2023, the Foundation’s mission is to enrich the communities we serve, empower individual success through education, provide resources for health and wellness, and to support our military and their families. Learn more at freedomfcu.org/foundation.



About Freedom Federal Credit Union

Freedom Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered federal credit union offering consumer financial services to those who live, work, volunteer, worship, attend school, or have family in Harford or Baltimore County. Additionally, Freedom offers a full-line of banking services for all businesses, associations, and other organizations that are based in Harford and Baltimore County. Freedom has been in business since 1953 and has six locations. To learn more, visit freedomfcu.org.