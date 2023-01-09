Greater Bel Air Community Foundation awards more than $65,000 in grants to nonprofits

The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation awarded more than $65,000 in grants to nine nonprofits in 2022. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Terry Troy, secretary of The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation, presents a grant from the Foundation to Matt Roseland, chair of the Physical Education Department at Patterson Mill Middle School, and Jeroud Clark, athletic director of Patterson Mill Middle High School, to replace two flag poles on the baseball field. (Photo By Molly Roseland)



Bel Air, Md., January 9, 2023 — The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation awarded more than $65,000 in grants to nine nonprofits in 2022:

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, $5,000 for two entry doors and multiple windows to assist the Habi-Tech project at Harford Technical High School with its 10th home. The program supports STEM education and connects low-income families with affordable housing. The students develop skills in green-building techniques, and they also receive an authentic homebuilding experience during the academic year.

Harford County 4-H Clubs, Inc., $10,000 for on-going camp repairs to the organization’s aging infrastructure.

Harford Technical High School Softball Program, $6,000 for an 8 x 10 Black Bear shed to store softball and field equipment.

LASOS, $1,000 match with Tar Heel Construction Group and Klein’s ShopRite, for a summer camp program for at-risk youth in Harford County. The Rain Gutter Regatta program provides 150 children with their own regatta boat and supplies and teaches them about the science behind buoyancy and physics along with teamwork and collaboration.

Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, $6,000 for new trail signs for North Avenue and Tollgate Road. The signs will have a railroad theme and will help visitors identify parking locations along the trailhead.

Patterson Mill High School Athletic and Club Boosters, $6,009, to replace two flag poles on the baseball field.

SARC, $5,000, to complete the foundation’s five-year pledge in support of the organization’s renovation.

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, $1,000 to The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center in honor of Lyle Sheldon being named the winner of the 2022 Tom Broumel Award.

Winter Wonderland, $25,000 for continued support to enhance the holiday presence in the Town of Bel Air.

The Foundation’s 21st Annual Golf Classic raised nearly $90,000 at its tournament at Maryland Golf & Country Clubs in October. The annual golf tournament raises funds to assist the foundation in awarding grants to nonprofits in the community each year.

“We are so grateful to our community for their support of the annual golf classic and the work we do at The Greater Bel Air Community Association,” said Mary Chance, board chair. “The funds we raised last year enabled us to award grants to nine deserving nonprofits in the community. I am particularly pleased that we were able to support Winter Wonderland in Bel Air, which draws many families and visitors to our community for a wonderful holiday experience.”

Since its founding in 1998, The Greater Bel Air Community Foundation has supported 42 organizations with more than 80 projects to enhance community schools, parks and playgrounds.

For more information on what projects the Foundation supports or to make a grant request, visit gbacf.net.