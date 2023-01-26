Harford County Board of Education seeks applicants for school system’s Ethics Panel

The Board of Education of Harford County is seeking applications from interested county citizens to fill an opening on the school system’s Ethics Panel. Here are the details provided by the school system:

The Board of Education of Harford County is seeking applications from interested county citizens to fill an opening on the school system’s Ethics Panel. The Ethics Panel reviews inquiries concerning potential violations of ethics on the part of school employees or Board members, provides advisory opinions regarding ethics issues, and reviews financial disclosure forms required to be filed by Board members and certain Board employees.



Ethics Panel members serve for a term of five years appointed at staggered intervals.

Members are appointed by the Board of Education and may serve two full terms. Ethics Panel members serve without compensation but are reimbursed for travel and other expenses related to their service.



Applicants should send a letter of interest accompanied by a biographical sketch either by USPS mail to: Kimberly H. Neal, Esquire, General Counsel, Board of Education of Harford County, 102 S. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, Maryland, 21014, or by email to Diana.Rasinski@hcps.org, before close of business on February 3, 2023.

For more information, please email Diana Rasinski, Administrative Support Coordinator for Legal Counsel, at Diana.Rasinski@hcps.org.