Harford County Commission for Women is seeking nominations of young women for its Leading Women awards by Feb. 17

BEL AIR, Md., (Jan. 17, 2023) – The Harford County Commission for Women is calling for nominations of outstanding young women for its 2023 Harford County Leading Women – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow Awards. Nominees should be Harford County residents in grades 7-12. Schools, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to nominate a deserving young woman who has made a difference in her school and/or community and positively impacts the lives of others.

Nominees will be judged in three different grade groups: 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. The first-place winner in each group will receive a $500 cash prize. All nominees will be recognized for their academic accomplishments and community service at a reception and awards ceremony in the spring of 2023.

The deadline for nomination submission is Friday, February 17, 2023. Nomination forms and instructions can be downloaded at www.harfordcountymd.gov/LeadingWomen or by contacting the Harford County Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389.