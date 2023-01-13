Harford County Public Library’s 5th Annual Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival comes to the Abingdon Library Jan. 20

Harford County Public Library’s 5th Annual Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival is coming to the Abingdon Library 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Bel Air, Md., January 12, 2023 — Harford County Public Library’s 5th Annual Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival takes place Friday, January 20, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Participants are welcome to dress as their favorite fairy tale, superhero or ninja character or every day superhero.

The festival includes celebrity story time throughout the day plus activities for all ages including Magic Mirror photos, crafts, coloring sheets, scavenger hunt, LEGO activities, sticker polls, ninja finger puppets and more.

Other special events include Castle Block Building at 9:40 a.m.; Fairy Tale/Superhero Parade at 10 a.m.; Jack and the Beanstalk at 10:20 a.m.; Three Little Pigs STEM at 11 a.m.; Superhero Training Camp at 11:40 a.m.; Dance Parties at 12:20 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Build a Chair for Baby Bear at 1 p.m.; Parachute Play at 2 p.m. and Gingerbread STEM at 4 p.m.

Guest readers for story time throughout the day include Harford County government leaders, community leaders, APG personnel and more. See HCPLonline.org for more information.

“The Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival is a favorite event every year, anticipated by our customers and staff members alike,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In addition to promoting reading, the festival encourages folks of all ages to participate in fun crafts and activities. We also look forward to welcoming our celebrity readers who will share their favorite children’s book during story time.”

For more information about the Fairy Tale, Superhero & Ninja Festival, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.