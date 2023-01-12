JROTC program to start at Joppatowne High School for students throughout Harford County

Joppatowne High School has been approved by the Department of the Army to establish a U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). Eighth grade students throughout the county will be able to apply from Jan. 17 through Feb. 10. Here are the details provided by Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools Announces Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) to start at Joppatowne High School

Applications available beginning January 17



Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is pleased to announce Joppatowne High School has

been approved by the Department of the Army to establish a U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’

Training Corps (JROTC) program, effective February 1, 2023. Students throughout the county

will be able to apply to join JROTC at Joppatowne High. Applications will be available Tuesday,

January 17, 2023, through Friday, February 10, 2023, on hcps.org and in all middle school

counseling offices.



In May 2016, the Board of Education of Harford County approved the submission of the JROTC

application and the establishment of the program at Joppatowne High School. Strong support

was provided from the Military Officers Association of America; Susquehanna Chapter; and

numerous local, state, and federal leaders for instituting a program at Joppatowne High. The

school is a comprehensive, diverse, suburban high school enrolling more than 800 students in

grades 9-12. Joppatowne High was the first school in the nation to offer a high school curriculum

program for Homeland Security. The Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness Program is a

signature curriculum that is affiliated with internships and instruction from area colleges and

civil defense agencies. JROTC is an excellent addition to the program.



Harford County is the proud home of Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG). APG is the largest

employer in the county and is a critical US Army research, development, test, and evaluation

installation. In 2017, APG and the surrounding community celebrated the 100th anniversary of

APG as a national military garrison. This year, Harford County celebrates a 250-year

anniversary. Launching the JROTC program in Harford County is a great addition and way to

continue to celebrate Harford County’s legacy.