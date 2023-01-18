Maryland State Arts Council awards pandemic relief grant to Harford Community College to help attract audiences to in-person events

The Maryland State Arts Council has awarded a grant to Harford Community College to help bring in-person audiences back to its events following the pandemic. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Receives ARGOS Funding from Maryland State Arts Council

The Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) has awarded Harford Community College a grant of $73,030 as part of its Arts Relief Funding program (ARGOS). The ARGOS program provides supplemental funding to support pandemic recovery for FY 2023 grantees of the following MSAC programs: Arts & Entertainment District Operating Support, County Arts Development, Creativity Grants for General Operating Support, the Folklife Network, and Grants for Organizations. Harford is a current “Grants for Organizations” recipient.

Harford’s goal with this funding is to bring audiences back to in-person events in a safe and fun-filled environment at the College’s theaters and the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The College has much to offer in the coming year for audiences of all ages, and the MSAC grant will help with marketing and artists’ fees, among other expenses.

MSAC offered this grant as part of a larger slate of funding designed to provide Maryland’s arts sector with economic stability to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants offered by MSAC for this purpose include general operating support, project funding for existing grantees, and a pilot grant program to support working and living expenses of Maryland artists. In total, MSAC plans to award $68.9 million in arts funding this year between record state-supported funding and arts relief funding.

More information on MSAC grants can be found here: https://msac.org/resources/arts-relief-funding

More information on Harford’s events can be found here: https://www.harfordevents.com/

Questions about the Arts Relief funding at Harford can be directed to Stacy Rutherford, Director for Events and Conferencing and General Manager for the APGFCU Arena, at srutherford@harford.edu.