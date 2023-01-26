The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region announces largest planned gift in its history to assist in its Family Support Services. Here are the details provided by the organization:

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region announces a $3 million gift from Anna and James Lambdin

ABERDEEN, Md. (January 23, 2023)— The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region will receive the largest planned gift in The Arc NCR’s history. Anna and James Lambdin have named The Arc NCR the beneficiary of a $3,000,000 endowment gift to assist their Family Support Services program. This chapter of The Arc offers support over ‘The Arc of a Lifetime’ thru the following:

Services designed to empower families and individuals to learn how to navigate and access needed services

A resource guide and lending library

Camp Sp’Arc, an inclusive summer camp

Networking opportunities

Caregiver and support training

The Family Support Services program will be renamed The Anna and James Lambdin Family Support Institute.

For more than two decades, Anna and James Lambdin have been generous with their time and contributions to The Arc NCR. Anna, a full-time community volunteer, was previously employed with The Arc NCR in the Development department. In fact, she initiated and launched the annual After d’Arc Gala, the agency’s most critical fundraiser. Jim Lambdin previously served on The Arc NCR Foundation Board. He is President and CEO of the Lambdin Development Company, a commercial and residential real estate development firm in Harford and Cecil counties. His company helped with the development of The Arc NCR headquarters building and surrounding properties. The couple resides in Fair Hill in Cecil County.

The Arc NCR CEO Shawn Kros said, “it is a fitting tribute for a couple who has given so much of their time to our mission. Their generosity inspires all of us. We are very grateful for the direct impact this gift will have on people with differing abilities and their families in our community”.

Anna says she and Jim are humbled to be able to make this gift. She goes on to say, “It is something we hope will be lasting and beneficial to the entire Arc community in both Harford and Cecil Counties for many years to come.”

“I’ve seen up close what a difference The Arc has made over the decades to those with needs in our community. The folks here are true heroes. We are so happy to do our part to help them in their mission” says Jim.

The gift will continue to grow as donors can contribute to the endowment and the effort to support Family Support Services.

This month, The Arc NCR celebrates its 70th anniversary. It translates into seven decades of providing services to thousands of people. The support could not be provided without the incredible generosity of people like Anna and James Lambdin.