The Highlands School to host Community Bingo Night Jan. 27

The Highlands School is to host its annual community bingo night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27th. Players can compete for gift cards, prizes, and raffle items. Tickets are $25. Here are the details provided by the school:

The Highlands School to Host Community Bingo Night

Bel Air, MD (1/10/23) — The Highlands School, a K-8 private school that educates students with learning differences and achievement gaps, will host its annual bingo night on Jan. 27th at 6:30 p.m. The Highlands School is located at 2409 Creswell Rd. Bel Air, MD 21015.

During the bingo night, players will compete for various gift cards, prizes, and raffle items. Concessions will also be available.

“We’re looking forward to our highly anticipated annual bingo night here at The Highlands School,” said Head of School Claudia Nachtigal. “Bingo night is a great opportunity to support The Highlands School while engaging in friendly and fun competition. We hope to see you there!”

Community members are invited and encouraged to attend. Bingo night tickets are available for $25 per person at https://www.highlandsschool.net/bingo-signup/ and will be $35 at the door if available.

About The Highlands School

The Highlands School is an AIMS-accredited school that specializes in educating students with learning differences and achievement gaps. Founded in 1996, The Highlands School was originally located in Street, Maryland. In 2007, The Highlands School moved to a beautiful 18-acre campus in Bel Air, Maryland that was once home to the Preakness-winning racehorse Deputed Testamony.