Annie’s Playground in Bel Air to close for renovations Feb. 6

Annie’s Playground at Edgeley Grove Park in Bel Air is scheduled to close on or about Feb. 6 for renovations that are planned to be completed by this summer. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Rendering of Annie’s Playground renovations, 5-12 year-olds section. (Image provided by the Harford County government)

BEL AIR, Md., (January 31, 2023) – The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation will close Annie’s Playground at Edgeley Grove Park in Bel Air for approximately four months beginning on or about February 6th for renovations. The closure is timed to allow for work to be completed before the busy summer months.

The project involves removing the old pressure treated wooden playground for children ages 5-12 years old and installing a new custom creative playground for the same age group along with a poured rubber safety surface. The rest of the playground will also be closed to the public while this work is being done due to grading and large pieces of machinery that will be used on-site to improve the transition between play areas. Pavilion rentals at this site will also not be available during this time.

The new equipment will include a giant treehouse with an evolution arch climber, a rock wall, four different kinds of slides, various swings and gliders, a music area, catwalks, tunnels, bridges, ramps, animal sculptures, sensory panels, and seating, among other items.

This playground was originally built at Edgeley Grove Park in 2005 and the first significant renovation was completed on the section designed for 2–5-year-olds in the spring of 2022.

The playground is named for Annie Cumpston, who tragically died in 2003 at age six after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore City. Harford County Government worked with the Cumpston family throughout the planning of the renovation.

While this project is underway, please enjoy one of our many great playgrounds in the area, including Lyn Stacie Getz Playground and Rockfield Park Playground.

The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation will also begin repair work on or about February 6th on the Ma & Pa trail between Tollgate Road and Edgeley Grove for approximately four months for work on the boardwalk and bridge decking on that portion of the trail. The closure is timed to allow for this work to be completed before summertime. Portions of the trail will be intermittently shut down while repairs are completed. Please obey trail closures when they are posted for everyone’s safety.

The Ma & Pa Trail – Edgeley Grove Section was dedicated on June 7, 2008, with thousands of users enjoying this trail section each year since. The boardwalk and bridge decking have reached the point of replacement. This work will allow the many annual users of the Ma & Pa Trail to continue safely enjoying this section.

Questions about either project may be directed to Paul Magness with the Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation, 410-638-3570 or pmagness@harfordcountymd.gov.