Cambridge Investment Research names Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan to Circle of Excellence. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan Named to Inaugural Cambridge Circle of Excellence 2023

Distinction earns recognition at upcoming Cambridge conference

Bel Air, Md., January 27, 2023 – Harford Financial Group’s Adam Freeland, CFP ™, managing principal, and Melissa Mullan, CFP ™, investment advisor representative, were named to the inaugural Circle of Excellence by their financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. (Cambridge).

This honor denotes the highest level of achievement among Cambridge independent financial professionals. It recognizes those who have shown strong leadership in their field, while helping to fulfill Cambridge’s purpose to make a difference in the lives of its financial professionals, their clients and its associates.

As two of the financial professionals to qualify for this honor, Freeland and Mullan have demonstrated their dedication to serving the needs of their clients while maintaining an independent, service-driven mindset. The new Circle of Excellence distinction provides opportunities for financial professionals to meet other leaders in their field, gain exposure to new perspectives and continue to hone their skills and talents.

Circle of Excellence qualifiers will gather February 5-8 in Boca Raton, Fla., joined by members of Cambridge’s senior leadership team. The multi-day event will include networking sessions, industry speakers and roundtable discussions.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan into the Cambridge Circle of Excellence,” said Cambridge President of Growth and Development Jeff Vivacqua. “Their dedication to serving their clients and honoring their trust is an asset to the industry. At Cambridge, we take pride in supporting our independent financial professionals and strive to provide opportunities for them to share different perspectives and collaborate with colleagues and peers.”