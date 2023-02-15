Harford Community College to host 2023 NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship May 12-14

Harford Community College is to host the 2023 NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship May 12-14 at Harford’s Sports Complex on its campus. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College to Host the 2023 NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship

Harford Community College, in conjunction with the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Region 20, has announced it has been selected to host the 2023 NJCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championship. The event is set for May 12-14 at Harford’s Sports Complex on the College’s campus at 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air, MD.

Region 20 members include Anne Arundel Community College, Carroll Community College, Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) Essex, Harford Community College, and Howard Community College. The tournament has been held in Maryland 15 times since its inception in 1970, most recently in 2015 at CCBC Essex. The past two national championships have been held in Garden City, NY, home of the two-time reigning National Champions, Nassau Community College.

The three-day event is expected to welcome over 1,200 visitors to the Harford Community College campus. The economic impact of the event is estimated at upwards of $125,000 with the potential for multiple teams traveling to Bel Air from outside the state. Harford has made several updates to its facilities in preparation for the championship, including a new stadium press box, scoreboard, and other renovations to the complex.

Day one of the tournament, May 12, includes a banquet honoring the four teams participating, as well as the 2023 USA Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame Inductees. Day two will showcase the semi-final contests between the #2 and #3 seeds and the #1 and #4 seeds. Day three is reserved for the National Championship game and awards ceremony to be held immediately after.

Fans hoping to catch the action can purchase entry for $10 per day. Ticket sales will be offered in advance and at the gate. The NJCAA will also provide a live stream of each contest with access available for purchase. If you’re hoping to support the home team, the odds are in your favor. Harford’s Fighting Owls men’s lacrosse team has attended the final four in the last three seasons. However, they have yet to claim the title of National Champions.

For more updates, visit the Harford Athletics website at www.harfordathletics.com.