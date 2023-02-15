Harford Community College to offer new program to train students for careers in the insurance industry

Harford Community College is to offer a new Insurance Training program to help students prepare to earn professional licenses needed to secure career placement in the insurance industry in Maryland. Here are the details provided by the college:



Harford to Offer New Insurance Training Program

Harford Community College, in partnership with the National Association of Insurance Professionals, Inc. (NAIP), will offer a new Insurance Training program to help students prepare to earn professional licenses needed to secure career placement in the insurance industry in Maryland.

The Insurance Help Desk Professional Certificate with Property and Casualty Specialization course, which will help participants prepare to take and pass the Maryland state license exam in Property and Casualty insurance, begins on February 28. This course takes 50 hours to complete. To qualify for the Maryland insurance license exam, one must complete a pre-licensing insurance course that is certified by the Maryland Insurance Administration.

The new training program is being offered in order to provide the academic and the occupational skills training necessary to prepare students for high growth career and entrepreneurial opportunities in the insurance and financial services industry. Students will take part in theory and practical experiences that emphasize competency in the following content areas: consultancy, customer service, front-line underwriting, quotations, claims, and agency management systems.

Students may continue training in the Insurance Help Desk Professional Certificate with Life, Accident and Health Specialization course that will help to prepare them to take and pass the state license exam in Life, Accident, and Health Insurance. This course takes 50 hours to complete and will start on April 27. Program information on both courses is available here. View the class and registration information for both courses here.

David C. Ring Jr., EdD, Manager for Special Projects, Maryland Insurance Administration, stated, “I am very excited to be part of this new insurance training program at Harford Community College. I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Dr. Austin Hill over the past three years, and most recently with Ron Harden with the National Association of Insurance Professionals (NAIP) – we are all working together to provide students and young adults opportunities for career placement within the insurance industry with successful outcomes for a future built on a strong foundation.”

This is the first partnership between the National Association of Insurance Professionals, Inc. and a Maryland community college.

For more information, visit the new Insurance Help Desk Professional Program webpage or contact Kelly Zajicek, Assistant Director for Workforce Development, Harford Community College, at 443-412-2163 or kzajicek@harford.edu.