Harford County flags fly at half-staff, blood drive today in honor of sheriff’s deputies Logsdon and Dailey

Harford County flags are flying at half-staff today in honor of Harford County Sheriff Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon and Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey who died in the line of duty in 2016. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

(Photo courtesy of Harford County government’s Facebook page)

Harford County Flag to Fly Half-Staff on Friday, Feb. 10 in Honor of HCSO Deputies Dailey and Logsdon

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 9, 2023) – Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly issued the following statement announcing February 10th as a Day of Remembrance for Harford County Sheriff Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon and Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey:

“In honor and remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made by Deputy First Class Logsdon and Senior Deputy Dailey seven years ago, the Harford County flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 10th. I encourage all of our residents to pause and recognize their service and bravery”.

Deputies Logsdon and Dailey were both killed in the line of duty on February 10th, 2016, while responding to a report of a suspicious person in Abingdon.

In honor of Deputies Dailey and Logsdon, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a blood drive on Friday, February 10 from 12 – 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 17 in Edgewood. Pre-registration is required at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.