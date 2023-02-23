Harford County Public Schools announces top five finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year

Harford County Public Schools has announced its top five finalists for 2023 Teacher of the Year. The winner will be named at a Celebration of Excellence in Education event April 12 at Harford Technical High School. Here are the details provided by the school district:

HARFORD COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS ANNOUNCES TOP FIVE CONTENDERS FOR COUNTY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

The top five finalists for the Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) 2023 Teacher of the Year award have been released and are listed in alphabetical order below. The judging panel had a difficult and unenviable task again this year with many outstanding teachers nominated for the prestigious award.

Join HCPS in congratulating each of these phenomenal educators and wishing them the best as they move forward in the selection process to name the 2023 HCPS Teacher of the Year!

Michele Barrie, Aberdeen Middle School Science Teacher

Michele Barrie

Michele Barrie, a science teacher for eight years, currently teaches 7th-grade Life Science at Aberdeen Middle School (ABMS). She holds a master’s degree in School Improvement & Leadership and is currently working on her doctorate in Curriculum & Instruction from Liberty University. Mrs. Barrie has written multiple grants to improve the STEM program at ABMS, received the Shell Science Lab Challenge Award in 2019 and 2020, and the Sontag Award for Urban Education in 2018. In addition, Mrs. Barrie has written curriculum for HCPS, led professional development, is the Life Science Professional Learning Community leader, serves on the Middle School Innovation Committee, and was nominated for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching.

Michael Brogley, C. Milton Wright High School Social Sciences Teacher

Michael Brogley

Michael Brogley is a Social Sciences teacher at C. Milton Wright High School (CMW) with 15 years of experience. He holds a master’s degree in Instruction, Curriculum, and Assessment from Walden University and received his Secondary Education certification from Towson University. Mr. Brogley was a 2017 HCPS Teacher of the Year Finalist who has dedicated his career to community building inside and outside of the classroom as adviser to the National Honor Society, Creator and Founder of the Stand Up for Autism fundraiser, Coordinator of the HCPS Student Page Program, and a member of CMW’s School Performance and Achievement (SPA) Team.

Traci Frey, Jarrettsville Elementary School 5th Grade Teacher

Traci Frey

Traci Frey is Jarrettsville Elementary School. A 29-year veteran of the school, Ms. Frey embraces a community and relationship-oriented approach towards student success. Traci is a leader on the SPA Team and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports committee. She coordinates the Before-School Math Intervention Program and serves as the Parent Teacher Association and Parent and Community Engagement liaisons. Ms. Frey initiated a Good Neighbor Program this year at Jarrettsville to connect community, local businesses, and school. She organizes the Patriot Program and is the school yearbook advisor. Ms. Frey received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Towson University and a Master of Science in Developmental Reading from Loyola.

Susan Hoy, Edgewood High School Science Teacher

Susan Hoy

Susan Hoy is a Harford County native in her eighteenth-year teaching at Edgewood High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Millersville University in 2002, a Master of Arts in Teaching from Towson University in 2005, Masters plus 30 in 2017, and Masters Plus 60 in 2019 from Andrews University with a focus in Biology/Environmental Literacy and Instructional Technology. In 2011, Ms. Hoy became a National Board Certified Teacher. She is currently the Science Department Chair and Head of the Edgewood High School Green Committee focused on inspiring students to create an environmentally sustainable school community.

Joshua Weeks, Bel Air High School Science Teacher

Joshua Weeks

Joshua Weeks has taught Biology and Medical Interventions at Bel Air High School (BAHS) for the past 13 years and teaches Biology I at Harford Community College. Mr. Weeks has his bachelor’s in Organismal Biology and his master’s in Teaching from Towson University, and his master’s in Biological Sciences from Clemson University. Mr. Weeks serves as Science Department Chair and is a lead teacher of the BAHS Biomedical Sciences Program. Additionally, Mr. Weeks serves on the eligibility committee, works with Home and Hospital services, participates in science curriculum development, and helps with the county tutoring program. Mr. Weeks also volunteers as a Bishopric member in his church.

Of the 54 nominated teachers, 33 chose to continue the review process. This year’s Teacher of the Year Judging Committee, 12 people in total, reviewed and scored all nomination packets to narrow the pool of 33 candidates to these five finalists. Next, the finalists will participate in a panel interview and a classroom observation for the judges to select who will be crowned the 2023 HCPS Teacher of the Year.

A surprise announcement of the winner will take place at the Celebration of Excellence in Education event to be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Harford Technical High School. The diamond sponsors of the event are HAR-CO Credit Union and Jones Junction. Many outstanding gifts for the finalists have been donated by local Harford County businesses also serving as event sponsors this year.