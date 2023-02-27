Harford Financial Group voted Best Financial Adviser for third consecutive year by readers of Harford Magazine

Harford Financial Group was voted Best Financial Adviser for the third consecutive year by the readers of Harford Magazine in the 2022 Best of Harford Awards. The honor was announced in the winter issue, published February 26. Here are the details provided by the Harford Financial Group:

The Harford Financial Group team celebrates being named Best Financial Adviser for the third consecutive year by the readers of Harford Magazine. (Photo by Kelly Landers)



Harford Financial Group Voted Best Financial Adviser For Third Consecutive Year

Best of Harford Awards are voted upon by the readers of Harford Magazine

Bel Air, Md., February 27, 2023 – Harford Financial Group, a firm whose advisers provide retirement income planning to help clients create lives of meaning, was voted Best Financial Adviser for the third consecutive year by the readers of Harford Magazine in the 2022 Best of Harford Awards. The results were announced in the winter issue, published February 26.

This year marks the fourth time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Adviser honor, the first three being in 2018, 2020 and 2021. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Adviser category in 2017 and 2019.

Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote.

“What an incredible honor it is for the Harford Financial Group team to be recognized by Harford Magazine as Best Financial Adviser for the third year in a row,” said Adam Freeland, Certified Financial Planner™ and managing principal of Harford Financial Group. “Our clients and their families are the heart of our firm. They are priority one. Our advisers work with clients to help them navigate the complex financial services world, to make decisions about their current needs and also how they want to live now and in the future. We can’t thank them enough for their trust and support of our work.”

The advisers at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.

Note: Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Harford Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated.

Additional Note: Harford Magazine’s award for the winner, Best Financial Adviser Company 2022, is based on a poll of the magazine’s readers; results released February 26, 2023. This award is not based on investment performance.