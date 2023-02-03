Harlem Globetrotters to Perform at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College March 1

The Harlem Globetrotters are to perform with the Washington Generals at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College March 1. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Harlem Globetrotters to Perform at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College

Get your tickets now! The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2023 World Tour presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College in Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 PM.

The World Tour features your favorite Globetrotter stars and their amazing basketball skills and athleticism along with a non-stop good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team!

In addition to tickets for the game, Magic Pass pre-show tickets are also available. Before the game, fans who have purchased Magic Pass can take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their family where they have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters – shooting, trying out ball tricks, and getting autographs and photos. The unique 30-minute “Magic Pass” pre-show will create memories of a lifetime. Doors open at 5 PM for Magic Pass holders; the Magic Pass event takes place from 5:30 to 6 PM. Please arrive by 5:30 PM as this Magic Pass event will end promptly at 6 PM. All patrons must have a game ticket and Magic Pass for entry. This includes all children as well as the parent(s)/guardian(s) who will accompany them. Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by parent(s)/guardian(s). Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on court by all.

Reserved seating starts at $20. Purchase a Magic Pass for an additional $15. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.harfordevents.com/ or call 443-412-2211. Harford Community College is committed to promoting the full participation of all individuals with disabilities at the event. For disability related accommodations, please contact 443-412-2211 at least two weeks prior to the event.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have contributed to the growth of basketball at an immeasurable magnitude across the world. Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive and fun gameday experience. The Globetrotters welcome fans to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit their official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.