Klein’s Family Markets donates gloves to aid production and distribution of food to needy families

Klein’s Family Markets recently donated 60,000 much-needed gloves to the Maryland Food Bank. The gloves will be used in the production and distribution of meals to families and individuals in need in Maryland, helping to fight hunger across communities. Here are the details provided by Klein’s Family Markets:

Klein’s Family Markets Continues Support of the Maryland Food Bank

(Photo courtesy Klein’s Family Markets)

Forest Hill, MD (2/16/23) — Klein’s Family Markets, a nine store, family-owned ShopRite Supermarket company, recently donated 60,000 gloves to the Maryland Food Bank.

The much-needed gloves will be used in the production and distribution of meals to families and individuals in need in Maryland, helping to fight hunger across communities.

“Since our founding, leading philanthropic efforts in our community through has remained core to the Klein’s Family Markets’ mission,” said Klein’s Family Markets President Marshall Klein. “The Maryland Food Bank is a vital community resource, and we look forward to continuing our support and working towards ending hunger for Marylanders.”

Klein’s Family Markets is a longtime supporter of the Maryland Food Bank. In addition to supply donations, Klein’s recently hosted its Partners in Caring event where funds are raised annually to support the Maryland Food Bank. This year Klein’s donated $90,000.