SARC Walk a Mile In Her Shoes event returns to Bel Air April 1

Mark your calendars and start dusting off the heels – it's Walk A Mile Time! Walk a Mile In Her Shoes©: The International Men's March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence is an international event where participants don high heels and literally walk a mile in someone else's shoes. The purpose is to raise awareness in the community about the serious causes, effects, and remediation to sexual violence. SARC will be hosting this fun and informative event for its 15th year on Saturday, April 1, 2023 in the parking lot next to Das Bierhalle (formally Black Eyed Suzies). All proceeds raised will benefit SARC and its clients. All you have to do to participate is register yourself or a team and set a fundraising goal! We encourage local men (and women) to rally their friends, family and/or co-workers to join in on the fun. There will be complimentary coffee, DJ, face painting, cornhole, and much more! A community that walks together makes all the difference! To register to walk or make a donation, click here! Do you or someone you know have a business that would like to help support SARC by becoming an event sponsor for our Walk? Let's talk! Please email Erin Flynn at eflynn@sarc-maryland.org or call 410-836-8431 to discuss sponsorship opportunities for this amazing event and to help SARC continue to serve over 1,500 individuals per year at no cost to them.