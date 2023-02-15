Three Joppatowne High School students are first to pass P-TECH program exam and earn certification for IT careers

Three students Joppatowne High School are the first to pass the Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools exam and earn certification for IT careers after high school. Here are the details provided by Harford County Public Schools:

Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools students James Liu, Carter Wells and Precious Ikejiofor passed the CompTIA Network+ Exam. (Photo courtesy of Harford County Public Schools)

Three Joppatowne High School P-TECH Students Pass Network+ Exam

Exam and certification demonstrate student’s college and career readiness



Three students at Joppatowne High School are one step closer to being college-ready and career-ready after they passed the CompTIA Network+ Exam.

Juniors Precious Ikejiofor, James Liu and Sophomore Carter Wells, all students of the Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECH) program at Joppatowne High School, passed the exam on January 26, 2023. This is the first time students from the P-TECH program have passed this exam, and they passed on their first attempt. The certification they earned make them career ready, as many companies will be able to consider these students for jobs at the ages of 16 and 17 because they are now certified. “Getting my Network+ certification is a grand achievement,” says Ikejiofor, “that I know will open doors for me now and in the near future.”

Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, noted, “We are extremely proud of these students and how their achievement reflects on the instructional integrity of P-TECH. The success of these students is due to their hard work and perseverance. It is also a direct reflection of the priority our community places on providing educational opportunities like P-TECH to Harford County students.”

“Congratulations to Precious, James, and Carter on the successful completion of the Network+ exam,” said Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College. “Having this certificate will make these students more prepared to become successful candidates for IT careers after graduation.”

According to the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), the Network+ program validates the technical skills Information and Technology employees need to securely establish, maintain and troubleshoot the networks that businesses use and rely on in their day-to-day operations. Having this certificate will make these students more prepared to become a successful candidate for an IT job after graduation. “It is a big achievement for me as a sophomore,” adds Wells. “I worked really hard to get it and I know it will open doors in the future.” Liu agrees this is a great accomplishment, sharing, “I am excited by this accomplishment that takes multiple times to pass for many. I am grateful for opportunities this will create including educational exploits down the road.”

The P-TECH program combines the best elements of high school, college, and work-based learning. Students are immersed in high school as well as college courses while working in the field of Computer Information Systems of Cyber Security. The program empowers students to pursue advanced education and to be financially successful in a global economy. The program is offered at Joppatowne High School in partnership with Harford Community College and the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command on Aberdeen Proving Ground, offering students paid internships and individualized mentorship throughout their educational journey. The program is open-source, meaning any rising ninth grader may apply.