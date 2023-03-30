Aberdeen ReStore to celebrate Earth Day on April 15 with activities including paper shredding and kids’ crafts

The Aberdeen ReStore is hosting an Earth Day celebration April 15 with activities that include paper shredding, limited free flower seed packets, kids crafts and a visit from the Aberdeen Chick-Fil-A cow. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

Aberdeen ReStore holding paper shredding event and other activities as part of its Earth Day celebration on April 15

ReStore seeks donations to increase store inventory

ABERDEEN, MD (March 30, 2023) – The Aberdeen ReStore is holding a series of Earth Day activities on Saturday, April 15th, during its store hours (9 AM – 4 PM):

Flower seed packets and ReStore swag will be handed out to the first 100 customers.

From 9 AM to noon, Chesapeake Shredding will have a mobile unit on site for paper shredding. While there is no charge to the public, free-will monetary donations are encouraged to help offset the cost.

From 9 AM to noon, the Aberdeen Chick-Fil-A cow will be at the ReStore, and customers will have the opportunity to play games for prizes.

From 9 AM until supplies last, a kids’ crafts table will be set up for children to make eco-friendly bird feeders.

In addition, the ReStore will be accepting newspapers and plastic bags that the store will recycle during the check-out process for customers’ purchases.

The Aberdeen ReStore is a part home improvement store, part home goods store, and part resale store. It keeps reusable goods out of area landfills, and proceeds from the Aberdeen ReStore’s sales go back into funding Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna’s mission. The ReStore is open to the public Tuesdays (9 AM – 4 PM), Wednesdays to Fridays (11 AM – 6 PM), and Saturdays (9 AM – 4 PM), and is located at 1013 Beards Hill Road, Aberdeen.

Donations can be dropped off on the left-side area of the ReStore from Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturdays from 9 AM to 3 PM. For a list of what the ReStore accepts, and for information on how to schedule a free pick-up of items too large to bring to the store, visit the Habitat Susquehanna website at www.habitatsusq.org.