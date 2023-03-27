Application period for Harford County Arts Grants for organizations is now open; deadline is April 17

The Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is now accepting applications for the Community Arts Development Grant program. Here are the details provided by the board:

Collage of Harford County arts supported by Harford County Cultural Arts Board in fiscal year 2021. Clockwise from top left: Raku Lantern, 2020, Gretchen A. Walsh; Creative Profile picture: Blue Moon Artist: Omari Mooring; Detail of “Fleeting Beauty,” watercolor, Andrea Sauer; Rob Tucker, as Mr. Andrews, laments his failed architecture on the Titanic, Titanic, the Musical, Scottfield Theatre Company photo by Scott Serio; Kelly Sneddon Photo by Melika Dez; Charlie Zahm Concert by the Falls. Photo courtesy Jack Benesch; Jeremy Hicks-Kachik Shot from “The Strange Case of Rogue Swan” photo credit: James Craig.

Application Period for Harford County Arts Grants for Organizations Now Open

Harford County Cultural Arts Board Invests in Local Creative Economy

Monday, March 27, 2023 – Bel Air, Maryland Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is now accepting applications for the Community Arts Development Grant program. This grant is available to Harford’s nonprofits, units of government, colleges, and faith-based organizations producing or presenting the arts in Harford County. Interested parties can access grant applications through Grants Workspace, an online system accessed through Harford County Cultural Arts Board’s website. Link, grant guidelines, and contact information are online at www.CulturalArtsBoard.org.

The Community Arts Development Grant program provides (1) General Operating support to local arts nonprofit organizations and (2) Arts Programming support to nonprofits whose primary purpose is other than producing or presenting the arts. Colleges, universities, units of government, and faith-based organizations may apply for Arts Programming support. The deadline to apply for a Community Arts Development Grant for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is Monday, April 17, 2023.

Since 2020, Harford County Cultural Arts Board has invested more than $560,000 in Harford County’s creative economy. Harford County Cultural Arts Board Coordinator Jessica Cleaver affirms, “The arts provide far-reaching cultural and economic benefit to communities. Few investments yield stronger returns than spending on the arts.”

To learn more about services and programs of Harford County Cultural Arts Board, visit www.CulturalArtsBoard.org. To obtain publications in an alternate format, contact Harford County Cultural Arts Board at 410‐273‐5601 ext. 6509 or email arts@HCPLonline.org.