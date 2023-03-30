Bel Air Library to close April 5 for approximately 10 weeks

The Bel Air Library is to close for repairs including the replacement of both elevators starting on April 5. The closure is expected to last 10 weeks. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Bel Air Library Closes on April 5 for Major Repairs

Bel Air, Md., March 29, 2023 — Harford County Public Library has announced that the Bel Air Library will close on Wednesday, April 5, for approximately 10 weeks for major repairs, including the replacement of both elevators.

The Passport Acceptance Facility will be temporarily relocated to the Abingdon Library location and will accept appointments beginning April 5.

Customers are invited to visit any of HCPL’s 10 other branch locations and take advantage of the 24/7 resources available at HCPLonline.org.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding while we take care of some much-needed repairs to the aging building at the Bel Air Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.”

