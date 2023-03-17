Bel Air’s historic Tudor Hall releases schedule of tours and presentations by Lincoln assassination historians for 2023

Bel Air’s historic Tudor Hall, best known as the ancestral home of the family of President Lincoln’s assassin John Wilkes Booth, has released its dates of tours and special talks for 2023. Featured speakers include Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker Jim Garrett, 19th century murder researcher, speaker, and living historian who specializes in the Lincoln assassination, Kate Jones and historian and author Kathryn Canavan. Here are the details provided:

Tudor Hall

Tudor Hall 2023 Tour Dates + Special Talks

April 2: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearean actors including John Wilkes Booth. Tour starts at 1:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

April 2: Special Talk – John Wilkes Booth On Stage and Screen – 2pm

Presented by Kate Jones. She is a 19th century murder researcher, speaker, and living historian who specializes in the Lincoln assassination, the Lizzie Borden murders, and the case of the “Devil in the White City” multi-murderer, Dr. H. H. Holmes. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

April 23: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

April 23: Special Talk – John Wilkes Booth on the Day of the Assassination – 2pm

April 23: Special Talk – John Wilkes Booth on the Day of the Assassination – 2pm

Presented by Jim Garrett. He is a Booth family historian and Lincoln assassination author and speaker. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes.

May 7: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

May 7: Special Talk – Lincoln’s Final Hours – 2pm

Presented by historian Kathryn Canavan. She is the author of Lincoln’s Final Hours: Conspiracy, Terror, and The Assassination of America’s Greatest President. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

May 21: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

May 21: Special Talk – The Hunt for John Wilkes Booth – 2pm

May 21: Special Talk – The Hunt for John Wilkes Booth – 2pm

Presented by Jim Garrett.

June 4: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

June 4: John Wilkes Booth and His Sister Asia: A Fascinating Glimpse of Their Relationship – 2pm

Presented by Lisa Samia. She is an award-winning poet, author and speaker who loves American Civil War History. Her latest accomplishments are being selected as the National Parks Arts Foundation’s Artist in Residence for Gettysburg National Battlefield Park 2020 & National Parks Service’s Artist in Residence for Manassas National Battlefield Park 2021, both for her Civil War Poetry. She recently discovered a set of archived letters written by Asia Booth Clarke, the sister of John Wilkes Booth. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

June 18: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

June 18: Lincoln’s Final Hours – 2pm

June 18: Lincoln's Final Hours – 2pm

Presented by historian Kathryn Canavan.

July 2: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

July 2: Special Talk – In the Center of the Storm: John Wilkes Booth and the National Crisis – 2pm

Presented by Michael Kauffman. He has been a fixture in Civil War studies, with contributions that appeared in Civil War Times, the Washington Post, American Heritage, Blue and Gray, and dozens of other publications. He has lectured throughout the United States and the U. K., and has appeared in documentaries on A&E, The Learning Channel, the History Channel, National Geographic, Discovery, and Travel Channels. ‘American Brutus: John Wilkes Booth and the Lincoln Conspiracies’ (Random House, 2004) was his first major book, and it appeared in the Best Books lists of nearly every major media outlet in the United States. Talk starts at 2:00 pm and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at Tudor Hall, 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. Please obey the speed limit on Tudor Lane and the Tudor Hall property when visiting. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

July 16: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

July 16: Special Talk – Dear Lucy: Letters to the Assassin’s Bride – 2pm

July 16: Special Talk – Dear Lucy: Letters to the Assassin's Bride – 2pm

Presented by Kate Jones.

July 30: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

July 30: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 2pm

July 30: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 2pm

Tour starts at 2:00 pm.

August 13: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

August 13: Special Talk – John Wilkes Booth and His Sister Asia: A Fascinating Glimpse of Their Relationship – 2pm

August 13: Special Talk – John Wilkes Booth and His Sister Asia: A Fascinating Glimpse of Their Relationship – 2pm

Presented by Lisa Samia.

August 27: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

August 27: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 2pm

August 27: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 2pm

Tour starts at 2:00 pm.

September 10: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

September 10: Special Talk – The Two Wives of Junius Brutus Booth – 2pm

September 10: Special Talk – The Two Wives of Junius Brutus Booth – 2pm

Presented by Jim Garrett.

September 24: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

September 24: Special Talk – Shakespearean Daughter: The Edwina Booth Project – 2pm

September 24: Special Talk – Shakespearean Daughter: The Edwina Booth Project – 2pm

Presented by Kate Jones.

October 8: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

October 8: Special Talk – The Hunt for John Wilkes Booth – 2pm

October 8: Special Talk – The Hunt for John Wilkes Booth – 2pm

Presented by Jim Garrett.

October 29: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

October 29: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 2pm

October 29: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 2pm

Tour starts at 2:00 pm.

November 12: Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall – 1pm

November 12: Special Talk – Growing Up Booth: Life at Tudor Hall – 2pm

November 12: Special Talk – Growing Up Booth: Life at Tudor Hall – 2pm

Presented by Jim Garrett.