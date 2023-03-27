The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street will be closed to all through traffic on or about Monday, April 3 for approximately one week. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek to Close April 3rd for One Week

Photo courtesy of the Harford County government, from Bel Air News & Views archives

BEL AIR, Md., (March 27, 2023) – The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street will be closed to all through traffic on or about Monday, April 3 for approximately one week.

The bridge, near the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Route 24 (Rocks Road), is adjacent to the 4-H camp. It is a Harford County Historic Landmark, and the repairs have been approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission.

School buses and emergency vehicles will not be permitted across the bridge at any time. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.