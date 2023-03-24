Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna held a groundbreaking ceremony on March 22 for a new home built by students of the Cecil County School of Technology in Elkton. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

Future Habitat homeowner Felicia Hanna (on left) and Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director Yvonne Golczewski stand at the build site where Felicia’s Habitat home will be transported once the foundation is laid. (Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna)

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna holds groundbreaking ceremony on Manor Road, Elkton

Habitat house was built by the students of the Cecil County School of Technology and will be transported from CCST to Manor Road once foundation is laid

BEL AIR, MD (Mar 23, 2023) – On March 22, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna held a groundbreaking ceremony in Elkton on the lot where a Habitat home will reside. The home was built by the students of the Cecil County School of Technology (CCST) in partnership with Habitat Susquehanna. The future Habitat homeowner, Felicia Hanna, is a single mother of three.

Felicia was joined by Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director, Yvonne Golczewski; CCST Principal Nicole Parr; and, the Cecil County Chief of Housing and Community Development, Earl Grey, in the ceremonial breaking of the ground with shovels that were placed in front of the build site area. In the following weeks, once the foundation has been laid, the “Habi-Tech” home will be transported from the CCST to its final, permanent location on Manor Road, where Habitat volunteers will be recruited to complete the home.

As with all Habitat homebuyers, Felicia was required to contribute 250 “sweat equity” hours building her home or the home of another; take mandatory financial literacy classes to learn good money management skills; and, take home maintenance classes. Felicia will be purchasing her home through a Habitat mortgage made affordable specifically for her.

Felicia’s “Habi-Tech” home is made more affordable thanks to volunteer support and sponsorships that keep construction costs low. To date, the “Habi-Tech” house sponsors include the Maryland Agricultural Education and Rural Development Assistance Fund (MAERDAF); Department of Housing and Community Development – Community Legacy; Digging & Rigging, Inc.; Maryland Affordable Housing Trust; Battelle; Modular Genius; and, the United Way of Cecil County, as well as various churches, individuals, and businesses.

Once the “Habi-Tech” house has been transported to Manor Road, Habitat Susquehanna will be seeking volunteers to help with finishing the roof, drywalling, painting, flooring, cabinetry, etc. Volunteers do not need to have construction experience, only a desire to serve and a willingness to learn. Interested volunteers can sign up through Habitat Susquehanna’s website at www.habitatsusq.org (under the VOLUNTEER tab). Community, church or business groups can schedule a “team build day” directly through Habitat Susquehanna’s Volunteer Coordinator, Michele Louderback, at mlouderback@habitatsusq.org.

It is the fourth time that Habitat Susquehanna has purchased a “Habi-Tech” home built by the CCST. (The first home was in 2011 on Cherry Lane in Elkton. The second home was in 2019 on Richmond Street in Perryville. The third home was in 2021 on Walnut Street in Rising Sun.)