Harford Community College is accepting applications for its Child Care Apprenticeship Program through March 31. Here are the details provided by the college:

The Child Care Apprenticeship Program at Harford Community College is accepting applications from March 1 through March 31 for the new class that will run from July 2023 to December 2024.

Open to all eligible Maryland residents, the 18-month online program is designed to be completed while working full-time in a licensed Maryland child care facility. Those who are accepted into the apprenticeship but are not currently working will be matched with a participating employer for hiring. Participants in the program will receive guaranteed raises every six months, and funding is available to pay for program costs.

Participants will start as an aide and work under a mentor who will provide on-the-job training. Apprentices will complete classes in child development, early childhood education, and child health and safety.

With the exception of classes in CPR, first aid and medication administration, all courses in the program are asynchronous and online, allowing apprentices from across Maryland to participate. Those courses will be held in person on the Harford Community College campus in Bel Air.

Upon completion of the apprenticeship, students will earn the following certificates: 90-hour Preschool, 90-hour Infant & Toddler, 90-hour School-Age, 45-hour Child Care Administration, Medication Administration, Including All Children and the ADA, CPR and First Aid, 9-hour Communication Skills, and Basic Health & Safety.

Harford Community College will support apprentices in applying to the Maryland Child Care Credentialing program. This program provides funding for future training and bonuses to some child care employees. Apprentices interested in continuing their education after completion of the apprenticeship will receive support from the College in applying for the Child Care Career and Professional Development Fund (CCCPDF) grant which covers 100% of tuition, books, and fees for select child care providers. Apprentices are eligible to articulate 21 credits toward an associate degree program after successfully completing the apprenticeship and one 3-credit course with a C or better.

Harford Community College is the only community college in the State of Maryland to offer this apprenticeship.

Please note: Applications will be accepted March 1 through March 31 with applications received after March 31 considered if space allows.

