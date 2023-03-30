Harford County Association of REALTORS to host blood drive at Bel Air Armory April 19

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19th at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. Here are the details provided by the organization:

The Harford County Association of REALTORS® to Host Blood Drive for Harford REALTORS® Care Day

Bel Air, MD (3/29/22) — HarCAR is seeking donors this year for its annual Harford REALTORS® Care Day. The Harford County Association of REALTORS® (HarCAR) will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross. During its annual Harford REALTORS® Care Day HarCAR members volunteer to perform a community outreach project.

The blood drive will be at the Bel Air Armory located at 37 N. Main St. on Wednesday, April 19th from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to host our second Harford REALTORS® Care Day blood drive,” said HarCAR President Linda Rich. “Last year’s blood drive had an incredible impact and attracted many local heroes who gave back. This year we hope to have even more donors. Donated blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment much more. Giving blood is not very time consuming but can make a lifelong difference.”

Donation spaces are limited, and registration is required. To register click here. For additional details/questions call the HarCAR office at (410) 569-0750.