Harford County Public Library Names Arthur Squire Facilities & Operations Director

Bel Air, Md., March 7, 2023 — Harford County Public Library has named Arthur Squire as the new facilities & operations director.

Arthur Squire

(Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)

As facilities & operations director, Squire is responsible for the operation and maintenance of all library buildings, including 11 library branches, administrative headquarters and fleet of library vehicles. In addition, he provides oversight for the development, planning and implementation of renovation and capital projects and supervises the Facilities Department.

“We are so pleased and fortunate to have Arthur join our leadership team. His skills, knowledge, and vast experience in facilities and operations management will be an asset to the library and our communities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

Squire comes to Harford County Public Library from Petersburg City Public Schools in Petersburg, Va., where he served as director of facilities and operations.

He has also served as facilities manager at Delhaize American Distribution and at Baltimore City Public Schools in addition to positions at Brooks and Brooks Services, Inc., and GE Water Technologies.

Squire holds a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science from Virginia State University. He is also a certified FMP (Facilities Management Professional).

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.