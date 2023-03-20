Harford County Public Library to host Meet the Author Events in April and May

Harford County Public is hosting several Meet the Author events during April and May. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Hosts Meet the Author Events in April and May

Topics include a Chesapeake Bay mystery, storytime with a sweet crab, a Lowcountry romance and the history of Jarrettsville

Bel Air, Md., March 20, 2023 — Harford County Public is hosting several Meet the Author events during April and May. Topics range from a Chesapeake Bay mystery, storytime with a sweet crab, a Lowcountry romance and the history of Jarrettsville.

“We are so fortunate to have an amazing group of talented authors join us at the library this spring,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Meet the Author visits are always popular, and the topics being shared by Judy, Lindsey, Jennifer and Doug will be of interest to a wide range of library customers. I’m looking forward to adding many more books to my personal to-read list.”

Following is information about each Meet the Author gathering:

Judy L. Murray, April 1, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library: Murray, a local author, will discuss the writing process behind her book series, “Murder in the Master: A Chesapeake Bay Mystery.” Books will be available for purchase and signing after the program.

Sheldon’s Time/Lindsey Pope, April 3, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Havre de Grace Library: Join the library for a special storytime featuring author Pope, who will read her picture book “Sheldon’s Time.” The event is supported by the Havre de Grace Friends of HCPL.

Jennifer Vido, May 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at the Abingdon Library: Local author Vido celebrates the launch of her fourth book, “Serendipity by the Sea,” at this event. Book 1 in Vido’s new Gull Island series, “Serendipity by the Sea” finds Cate Ainsworth poised to land her dream job when an ex-boyfriend returns to their Lowcountry hometown. Their long-denied attraction tugs her in a new direction, but will she risk everything for a second chance at love? Copies of “Serendipity by the Sea” will be available for purchase and signing after the event. To register for the event, visit https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/8182791.

Doug Washburn, May 25, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. at the Jarrettsville Library: Washburn will present a program on the history of Jarrettsville based on his three-volume work, “On The Road From Jarrettsville.” “Vol. 1: The Village of Jarrettsville” was published in 2020 with a focus on the four-corners of the village square. “Vol. 2: Cooptown” followed in 2021 as Cooptown was “the place to be” in the Jarrettsville precinct of the late 1700s. Then in 2022, “Vol. 3: The Best of the Rest” explored aspects of Madonna, Black Horse, Shawsville, Federal Hill and Taylor.

Meet the Author events are open to the public and free of charge. Advanced registration is requested for Jennifer Vido’s May 2 event. For more information about Meet the Author events, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County offering access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.