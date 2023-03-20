High school students can apply now to be an HCPS apprentice with the Facilities Department or Food and Nutrition

Harford County Public Schools is offering an apprenticeship program for junior and senior high school students interested in working in the district’s Facilities Department or Food and Nutrition. Here are the details provided by HCPS:

HCPS Facilities and Food and Nutrition Hiring Harford County Students as Part of Apprenticeship Program

Expansion of Apprenticeship Program Means HCPS can Build Workforce from within



Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) high school students interested in an Apprenticeship Program can now apply to become an apprentice within HCPS working with the Facilities Department or Food and Nutrition.

Across Maryland, 22 of the 24 counties, including Harford County, offer an apprenticeship program for students in their junior and senior year of high school. In Harford County, 60 companies signed up to offer apprenticeships to HCPS students. In the 2022-2023 school year, 20 students are taking advantage of the program. To successfully complete an apprenticeship, students must work 450 hours over the course of their apprenticeship. Hours can be completed over summer break, after school hours, or during the school day. Students enrolled in an apprenticeship program continue to receive high school classes, on top of their apprenticeship. After successful completion of an apprenticeship, students will receive a Maryland State Skill Certificate.

Starting over the summer, and continuing into the 2023-2024 school year, students will be able to complete an apprenticeship program with the HCPS Facilities Department or Food and Nutrition Services. Students who work as apprentices with HCPS will learn all aspects of the department to which they are assigned. The program is paid, and students will make $13.25 an hour. Students must be between the ages of 16 and 18 and be able to provide their own transportation to and from their apprenticeship.

“This is an enriching opportunity not only for our students, but also for our school system as a whole,” said Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools. “While offering a wonderful learning experience to our students, helping them become college and career ready, we are building our workforce from within our own system!”

Applications to both programs are available on the HCPS website and students are encouraged to apply. More information about the program can be found on our website.