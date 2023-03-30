Klein’s Family Markets recently donated to support Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, The Arc Maryland, Harford County Education Society and Girl Scout Troop 1422

Klein’s Family Markets recently made donations to support several local organizations. Here are the details provided by the company:

Klein’s Family Markets Continues Commitment to Various Local Charities

Forest Hill, MD (3/28/23) — Klein’s Family Markets, a nine store, family-owned ShopRite Supermarket company, recently made significant contributions to Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, The Arc Maryland, Harford County Education Society, and donated a significant number of groceries to Girl Scout Troop 1422.

Klein’s Family Markets donated $1,500 to Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s general fund, sponsored The Arc Maryland gala for $2,500 and sponsored The Harford County Education Society golf tournament for $1,000.

Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding’s mission is to deliver healing and learning to individuals and groups whose minds, bodies and spirits will benefit from the transformative connection between people and horses.

The Arc Maryland promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.

The Harford County Education Society is a center for religious, social and educational development, cultural enrichment and communal harmony.

Klein’s Family Markets also donated supplies to help Girl Scout Troop 1422 with their community service project of putting together “birthday boxes” to help ensure those in need can have a birthday celebration.

Klein’s Family Markets donated enough cake mix, icing, and soda to fulfill Girl Scout Troop 1422’s goal of creating 175 birthday boxes for local children.

“Our team is thrilled to support local organizations and groups doing incredible work in our community,” said Klein’s Family Markets Director of Front-End Operations Sarah Klein. “Since the beginning, making a difference in our community has been core to our philosophy. We look forward to continuing that commitment for many years to come.”