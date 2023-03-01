Rally Against Parkinson’s annual bull roast raises more than $26,000

The Rally Against Parkinson’s annual bull roast held at Richlin Ballroom raised more than $26,000. Here are the details provided by the organization:

400 RAP supporters came out and raised over $26,000. (Photo by: Megan Miller, M.N. Miller Photography)

Rally Against Parkinson’s Wins Big in Vegas Night at Richlin Ballroom!

Rally Against Parkinson’s raised more than $26,000 to continue to provide its free Rock Steady Boxing program to anyone diagnosed with Parkinson’s and to help expand their outreach program at its annual Vegas Baby! Bull and Oyster Roast fundraiser.

[Edgewood, MD] February 28, 2023 — Rally Against Parkinson’s – Harford Inc (RAP) recently held its annual bull roast at Richlin Ballroom. RAP took 400 supporters to Vegas Baby! in a night full of fun and entertainment that helped raise over $26,000 for the all-volunteer-run organization. Kristy Breslin of WJZ-TV served as the MC of the sold-out event with Rich Bennett of the popular podcast series, Conversations with Rich Bennett, serving as the DJ. A strolling magician, Lowell Sheets, dazzled guests with card tricks sponsored by local HVAC service provider HGH Mechanical. There were 70 silent auction items and over 30 raffle baskets provided by individuals and local businesses from the area. A diamond necklace donated by Ramona Coleman of R.C. Trading highlighted a raffle where 50 participants walked away with a hand-painted flute of champagne, and one lucky winner took the diamond prize home. Photography during the evening was provided by the local talent Megan Miller of M.N. Miller Photography.

The board members of RAP spent several months preparing for the event, working together to make the evening fun for all attending and a successful fundraiser for the non-profit. Jim Hampshire is the newly elected President of RAP. “The monies raised at events like the Vegas Baby Bull and Oyster Roast go to providing the Rock Steady Boxing program, free of charge, to anyone diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, as well as helping us move forward in our future outreach program. As we strive to grow our outreach to more of the underserved population, the continued support of our community partners is essential.”

RAP will continue fundraising with their Annual Charity Golf Outing at Greystone Golf Course on Friday, June 16, 2023. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please, contact the fundraising director Debbie Umbarger, at debbie@rallyagainstparkinsons.org for more information and to help join the fight!