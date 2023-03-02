United States Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble to perform free concert at The Star Centre in Havre de Grace April 1

The U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble is to perform a free concert at The Star Centre, on 700 Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on April 1, 2023 at 7:00pm. Here are the details provided by the City of Havre de Grace:



Free Concert: The United States Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble

Havre de Grace, MD – Enjoy a concert given by the U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble at

The Star Centre, on 700 Congress Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on April 1, 2023 at 7:00pm.

The concert is free and open to the public.



Rhythm in Blue features the diverse talents of 19 professional musicians whose commitment to excellence has

earned worldwide acclaim and military distinction. The band incorporates a wide repertoire of jazz and fusion,

from big band swing to cutting-edge contemporary music. Their fabulous vocalist radiates sounds of the great

jazz standards and inspires with patriotic classics.



More about the USAF Heritage of America Band

Activated in 1941, The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring

public patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps among all the US military service branches. These world-class

musicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. They travel throughout the

Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, presenting over 350 events annually for the general public and

in support of Airman morale and protocol events. The USAF Heritage of America Band remains at the

forefront of communicating Air Force core values and preserving and enriching America’s military and

musical heritage into the 21st century