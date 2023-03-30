The Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning seeks volunteers to help plant 180 trees at Schucks Road Regional Park on April 7. Here are the details provided:

Volunteers Invited to Plant Trees Friday, April 7 for Harford County’s Arbor Day Celebration

BEL AIR, Md., (March 24, 2023) – Volunteers are needed to help plant 180 trees at Schucks Road Regional Park on Friday, April 7, in celebration of Arbor Day. Families, civic organizations, school groups, and Scouts are welcome. Everyone will receive a free native tree to take home.

“I look forward to joining community volunteers to help add nearly 200 trees to beautiful Schucks Regional Park”, County Executive Cassilly said.

This is the 18th Arbor Day celebration organized by the Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning to plant native trees throughout the County. Since the celebrations began in 2003, Harford has planted over 33,000 native trees, including red maple, tulip poplar, white oak, black walnut, eastern red cedar, and redbud.

Participants should bring a hammer, shovel, and work gloves, if they have them, and arrive at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot at Schucks Regional Park located at 301 Shucks Road, Bel Air, 21015. Tree planting will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last two to three hours.

This year’s event will feature demonstrations from many local environmental organizations. The free native tree will be provided courtesy of the Forest Conservancy District Board of Harford County, an advocacy group that promotes stewardship, conservation, and sustainable use of Maryland’s forest resources.

The celebration will include presentation of the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA Award to Harford County Government. The award, which Harford will receive for the 20th time, recognizes the work of elected officials, staff, and citizens who plant and care for the community forest, benefiting the environment and the economy.

Trees reduce air and visual pollution, stabilize soils, and reduce water pollution through absorption. They also enhance property values and provide protection from the sun by reducing glare; reduce the heat island effect by shading buildings and parking lots; and add beauty to our surroundings.

More information about this year’s Arbor Day celebration is available from the Department of Planning and Zoning, 410-638-3103 ext. 1359.