Bel Air United Methodist Church is hosting its 2023 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13 at the church, 21 Linwood Avenue in Bel Air. The event features assorted hanging baskets, tropical plants, annuals, perennials, designer pots, and garden art for sale. Proceeds will benefit local and global ministries. In the event of rain, the sale will move to the church’s Fellowship Hall.