Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek reopens following repairs

The Harford County government has announced the Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street is now open following repairs. Here are the details provided:

Cherry Hill Road Bridge Over Deer Creek Reopens to Travel; Historic Characteristics Preserved

BEL AIR, Md., (April 13, 2023) – The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street has reopened to public travel after a weeklong closure in early April.

Following a tree strike in June 2022, portions of the bridge structure sustained non-critical damage, and the “Canton Ohio Wrought Iron Bridge Company” placard on the north portal of the bridge was shattered. Shortly after the tree strike, the bridge was reopened after a careful inspection deemed it safe for travel. In April 2023, the bridge was closed for a week while permanent repairs to the north portal were made, including the installation of a new placard. The Harford County Department of Public Works sourced a Pennsylvania foundry that could recast the placard and support bracket with cast iron utilizing sand molds, similar to the construction style from the bridge’s era.

The bridge, near the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Route 24 (Rocks Road), is adjacent to the 4-H camp. It is a Harford County Historic Landmark, and the repairs were approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission.