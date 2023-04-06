Dr. Ashley N. Meisel is new dean of Nursing and Allied Health Professions at HCC

Harford Community College announced Dr. Ashley N. Meisel, MS, RN as Dean of the Nursing and Allied Health Professions (NAHP) Division. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ashley N. Meisel, MS, RN as Dean of the Nursing and Allied Health Professions (NAHP) Division. Dr. Meisel is a dedicated and knowledgeable nurse educator with more than 12 years of experience in healthcare, nursing education and leadership. Her bedside nursing career includes more than eight years of ICU experience with roles as a charge nurse and preceptor within the clinical environment. Her experience in higher education includes more than 10 years of teaching and leadership roles.

Dr. Meisel joined Harford Community College in 2012 and has served in several positions over the years including Interim Dean of NAHP, Assistant Professor of Nursing, Coordinator for Nursing and Allied Health Professions, HCC Kids Camp Health Supervisor, Clinical Coordinator, adjunct faculty, and clinical faculty.

As Dean, Dr. Meisel will be responsible for hiring, supervising, mentoring, evaluating, and fostering professional development for faculty and staff; overseeing the Nursing and Allied Health program accreditations; scheduling development; developing and managing budgets; supporting student success; serving as a liaison to local health care professionals and organizations; managing curriculum; implementing College policies and practices; serving on College committees; and participating in community outreach and activities.

Prior to coming to Harford, Dr. Meisel worked at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. She was employed at Sinai Hospital (Baltimore, MD) from 2010 to 2012 and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (Roanoke, VA) from 2008 to 2010.

Her professional and scholarly honors and awards include Hal and Jo Cohen Scholar (NSP II), 2013 ICU Nurse of the Year, Summa Cum Laude (ADN), Magna Cum Laude (BSN), and New Nursing Faculty Fellowship Award (2018).

Her professional affiliations include Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN), 2018-present; Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, 2013-present; National League for Nursing (NLN), 2012-present; American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), 2013- 2015; and Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education, 2006.

Dr. Meisel received an Associate degree in Nursing from Radford University Carilion (formerly Jefferson College of Health Sciences), a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Radford University, a Master of Science in Nursing Education from Stevenson University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice – Leadership from Salisbury University.